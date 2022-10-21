‘Power-hungry politicians’ using youth for partisan agenda: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday regretted that some “power-hungry politicians” were making the country’s youth prey for their partisan agenda, who in fact were a strength for the nation.

The prime minister in a tweet said “nations derive their strength from the youth who power their journey and animate their future.”

He said this, however, required investment in the development of youth.

The prime minister pointed out that “some power-hungry politicians have had no qualms about making them prey for their partisan agenda,” terming it as “unfortunate”.

On the contrary, he said his government while “building on the pro-youth work in Punjab, also launched various initiatives yesterday that aim to empower and facilitate the youth to become entrepreneurs.”

Shehbaz Sharif said it was merely a beginning and added that “ lot more will be rolled out in the weeks and months to come.”