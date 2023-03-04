‘Power-hungry’ Imran Khan anxious to enter power corridors: Shazia Marri

KHANGARH, Mar 04 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri termed PTI government responsible for worsening of economic situation of the country saying that even then power-hungry Imran Khan was anxious to enter power corridors again.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the Dynamic Registry Center under the BISP at Khangarh, Shazia Marri said that the PTI chairman contested from six constituencies of National Assembly in by-elections, but not willing to be part of the Parliament.

She recalled that IK used to say that he would commit suicide rather going to IMF, but his previous government inked numerous agreements with the Fund.

She said that the inflation crossed all the limits due to poor policies of PTI government adding that Mr Niazi should think for the country.

The minister said that the incumbent government extended relief even in hard times the country was undergoing, adding that the BISP beneficiaries would get 25 percent extra in quarterly installment.

She informed that the government had provided Rs 70 billions for flood victims. The government was trying to prevent the country from default, she expressed.

Shazia Marri said that Pakistan People’s Party was ready for elections as it was the requirement of the Constitution, adding that PPP’s last government had provided economic assistance to lakh of families by providing income support.

The political opponents criticized BISP, despite of appreciating the Programme by the United Nations.

It was the constitutional responsibility of the government to support the poor, she concluded.