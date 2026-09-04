Power Division takes major initiative to improve detection bill system & protect consumer rights

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):The Power Division has decided to introduce fundamental reforms in the detection billing system to protect electricity consumers from unnecessary hardships and additional financial burdens.

This initiative is part of the ongoing broader reform process in the power sector led by Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, aimed at providing maximum relief to consumers and ensuring the effective protection of their rights, said a press release.

In the past, in cases of meter malfunctions, technical faults, or the inability to accurately record electricity consumption, detection bills were issued by estimating consumption under relevant rules and regulations. However, in certain instances, estimated consumption did not correspond to actual usage, resulting in inflated billing and a protracted grievance redressal process for consumers. The potential for human intervention within this system also raised concerns regarding transparency and irregularities.

Taking notice of these issues, the Power Division, under the leadership of Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has decided to digitize and automate the detection billing system to minimize human intervention and unnecessary discretionary powers. In this regard, directions have been issued to all distribution companies to incorporate necessary amendments into NEPRA’s Consumer Service Manual and undertake other relevant measures.

Under the new system, the detection billing and associated recovery processes will be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure the timely identification of overbilling and abnormal trends, enabling prompt corrective action.

The Minister stated that the primary objective of the ongoing reforms in the power sector is to provide maximum convenience to consumers.

He added that reforms in the detection billing system will ensure the protection of consumer rights, enhance transparency in the billing process, and further strengthen public confidence in the power system.