Power Division rejects news report on new IPP agreements

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):The Power Division on Friday strongly rejected a report published in daily Jang titled “Claims of getting rid of IPPs on one hand, new 30 to 40-year agreements on the other,” terming it contrary to facts.

According to the spokesperson, the Government of Pakistan has completely ended the practice of entering into new agreements with IPPs or undertaking government power purchase commitments following the approval of the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2025-35 and the launch of a free electricity market in the country.

The spokesperson clarified that the Jamshoro Coal Power Plant was not an IPP. The plant was established by the Government of Pakistan with funding from the Asian Development Bank, while its construction commenced in 2018 and commercial operations were completed in May 2025.

He said that portraying the commercial operation date of the Jamshoro Power Plant as an IPP agreement or a new power purchase contract was factually incorrect and created unnecessary sensationalism.

He said the same was the case with the K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plants, which were also government-owned power plants and whose construction had started several years ago.

The commercial operation dates of K-2 and K-3 had also been portrayed in the report as new agreements, which was completely incorrect, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further highlighted that the reporter concerned had not sought clarification from the Power Division or representatives of the Jamshoro Power Plant before publishing the report.

He reiterated that the facts regarding the Jamshoro plant and the government’s policy on new IPPs should be presented

accurately to avoid misleading the public.