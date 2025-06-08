Power Division denies reports of ban on installing second electricity meters

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): The Power Division has refuted circulating reports claiming a ban on the installation of second electricity meters.

Rumors have been circulating about a potential ban on maintaining multiple electricity meters per building or under a single name.

The Power Division issued a clarification, on Sunday, regarding the ban on installing two electricity meters. The statement categorically denied the rumours, adding that the second meter can still be obtained under the law.

A spokesperson for the division stated that these rumors spreading on social media are completely false and misleading. Such misinformation is intended to create public unrest. The spokesperson further warned that spreading or sharing false information is punishable under the PECA Act.

The clarification also said that according to the NEPRA Manual 2021, a second meter is permissible under certain conditions. A second meter can be installed in a separate portion, circuit, entrance and kitchen.

However, the law to prevent misuse of power and undue benefit of subsidy existed earlier and is still in full force.

The public is requested not to pay attention to such false news and cooperate with the electricity distribution companies in the correct and transparent use of electricity meters so that the original entitlement gets its due in a timely and correct manner, it added.