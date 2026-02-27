Portuguese envoy pays farewell call on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Mr. Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva Friday paid a farewell call on Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, at Parliament House.

During the meeting, both dignitaries reviewed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Portugal and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation across various sectors, with particular emphasis on parliamentary engagement.

The two sides expressed confidence that the cordial relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Portugal would continue to grow and deepen in the years ahead.

On the occasion, the ambassador conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their warmth, hospitality and support throughout his diplomatic tenure.

He commended Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, democratic institutions and the spirit of friendship extended to him during his stay, describing his time in Pakistan as both memorable and professionally rewarding.

Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the ambassador’s valuable contributions to promoting bilateral relations and strengthening parliamentary ties between Pakistan and Portugal.

He also extended his best wishes to the ambassador for continued success in his future endeavors.