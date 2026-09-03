Portuguese Ambassador visits APP headquarters, discusses media cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Miguel Guedes Domingues, visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Headquarters here on Thursday and discussed avenues for strengthening media cooperation between the two countries.

Acting Managing Director APP Sabeen Usman Khattak received the Portuguese envoy along with senior APP officials.

During the meeting, matters relating to media and news exchange were discussed in detail. Both sides expressed the hope that the national news agencies of Pakistan and Portugal would work toward signing a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand networking and content sharing.

Ambassador Paulo Miguel Guedes Domingues appreciated APP’s presence and coverage of embassy events and activities. He highlighted the important role of APP in projecting Pakistan’s image at home and abroad and acknowledged the agency’s support to the Portuguese Embassy in Islamabad.

Acting MD APP Sabeen Usman Khattak assured the Ambassador of all possible support and cooperation in enhancing media linkages. She said APP was committed to promoting people-to-people contacts and bilateral narratives through credible and timely news coverage.

Director News Shumaila Andleeb briefed the Ambassador on the functions, mandate, and outreach of APP as Pakistan’s state news agency. She highlighted APP’s role in disseminating government policies, covering diplomatic engagements, and providing news services to national and international subscribers.

Matters of mutual interest, including cultural exchanges and promotion of tourism through media, also came under discussion.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Acting MD APP presented a souvenir to the Portuguese Ambassador.

The visit was termed a positive step toward further strengthening Pakistan-Portugal relations through enhanced media collaboration.