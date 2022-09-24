Popularity of Imran Khan a misperception: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday said that popularity of Imran Khan is a totally based on misperception and failure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathering in Rahim Yar Khan was an evidence of it.

In his comments on Imran Khan’s call for protest, he said that Imran Khan used to say that call of protest in Islamabad would be given after observing the strength and one week time to be given for preparations. He said that flop show of Imran Khan in Rahim Yar Khan was an evidence of his failure.

“After May 25, if this is the preparation of your Tiger Force, then I am sorry, our preparations will go in vain,” he said.