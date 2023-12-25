Pope Francis message on Christmas Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis said his heart is with those suffering in Bethlehem, where the good of God is being muffled by the conflict in Gaza.

Pope Francis in his message on 25th December(Monday) the global Christmas Day that Jesus’s message of peace is being drowned out by the “futile logic of war” in the very land he was born.

“Our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” said the Catholic leader.

The 87-year-old leader’s address began with, “A census of the whole Earth,” where he drew comparisons between emperors and God. He talked about how the powerful seek to make a name for themselves in history, while “the King of history chooses the way of littleness,” which teed up his next point.