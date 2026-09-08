Polyclinic-II to be operational by March 23 next year: Kamal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said the 400-bed state-of-the-art Polyclinic-II hospital would be made operational by March 23 next year in line with the directives of prime minister.

Talking to media persons, the minister said the hospital was being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs16 billion and would be equipped with modern medical facilities to meet contemporary healthcare requirements.

He said procurement of equipment and medical devices for the hospital had already been initiated, adding that orders had been placed and most of the consignments had already arrived.

Mustafa Kamal said the government was working to ensure that the project was completed within the stipulated timeline so that modern healthcare facilities could be made available to the people of the federal capital and adjoining areas.

He said the establishment of Polyclinic-II would help ease the burden on existing public sector hospitals and improve access to quality healthcare services for patients.

The minister also announced progress on the King Salman Hospital project, saying that bidding for its construction had been opened.

He said the contract for the King Salman Hospital would be awarded within 15 days, while the first phase of the project would be completed within two years.

Mustafa Kamal said the government was pursuing the expansion and upgradation of healthcare infrastructure to improve the capacity of public hospitals and provide better treatment facilities to citizens.

Replying to a question about the PIMS fire incident, the minister said the initial recommendations of the inquiry committee constituted to investigate the incident had already been implemented.

He assured that the recommendations contained in the committee’s second report would also be implemented in letter and spirit.

The minister said the government remained committed to addressing shortcomings identified through the inquiry process and taking measures to prevent similar incidents in public hospitals in the future.

He said improving patient safety, hospital infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms remained among the government’s priorities.