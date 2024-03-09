Polling for election of president begins

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP): Voting to elect the President of Pakistan started on Saturday in the Parliament House.

The voting process will continue until 4:00 pm in the afternoon without any break.

Members of the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate are casting their votes.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court is acting as the presiding officer.

A joint candidate of the PPP and PML-N, Asif Ali Zardari, and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, are in the running for the office of president.