Pollen-causing trees being removed to make Islamabad more liveable: Barth

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Trees responsible for pollen allergies are being removed from Islamabad to make the city more liveable, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Affairs Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Barth said on Wednesday as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched its Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2026 at Shakarparian.

Speaking at the plantation drive, Dr Barth said the removal of pollen-producing trees had already resulted in a noticeable reduction in pollen levels in the federal capital.

He added that around 30,000 mature trees would be planted in place of approximately 8,000 such trees at the Shakarparian site.

The event was attended by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, OGDCL Managing Director Ahmed Hayat Lak, environmental officials, students and representatives of civil society. Dr Barth planted a pine sapling as chief guest.

He appreciated the participation of students and civil society organisations in the campaign and acknowledged OGDCL’s commitment to plant 20,000 trees under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Dr Barth also highlighted the use of QR codes and a mobile application to monitor newly planted trees and ensure their proper maintenance, saying technology would help improve accountability and care of the plantation.

CDA Chairman Randhawa said environmentally friendly trees were being planted along highways, in commercial centres, green belts and parks across Islamabad.

He added that paper mulberry trees were being replaced with native, fruit-bearing and shade-providing species following consultations with health authorities and environmental experts.

He urged citizens to actively participate in plantation efforts, saying collective action could significantly improve the environment.

OGDCL chief Ahmed Hayat Lak reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting environmental initiatives in Islamabad.

Students, teachers and representatives of civil society planted thousands of pine saplings during the event.

The CDA says the campaign aims to expand the capital’s green cover and strengthen environmental protection through broad public participation.