Politics, professionalism two different things, says Railway Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Minster for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday told the Upper House that he forgets his party politics when given an important responsibility because politics and professionalism are two different things.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour relating to 59.15 kilometer Peshawar-landi kotal railway track, Saad Rafique said that the torkham track is historically very important and can only be used for tourism but for connectivity with Afghanistan this track may not be used in future.

The track must be suitable for both Pakistan and Afghanistan for passengers and trade operation, the minister said adding that however, railway department is working on an alternate route.

He said ‘right of way’ is available and it would only be dedicated for tourism and Pakistan railway is ready to offer right of way to the government of KPK.

Regarding ML-1 project, the minister replied that the standards of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) were followed however to restart the project of ML-1 is not that easy because the confidence of Chinese was shattered.

“I met with Chinese ambassador along with Railway officials to convince them to restart the project”, said the minister adding one of the issue of Chinese side is that they want the deal to be made in research and development fund and not in US dollars.

Secondly Chinese investors are uncomfortable due to none payment of circular debts and they are seeking guarantees.

He said during an upcoming visit to China the government will try to ensure Chinese side that if Pakistan railway is given a loan on lowest markup with a reasonable grace time then the railway department will be able to return the loan out of their own earnings.

He said the previous government in KPK wanted to use right of way of railway for the construction of BRT project which is a part of ML-1 project till Peshawar Cantt.

He said the study carried out during previous government’s tenure to find an alternate route for connectivity with Afghanistan was absolutely right.