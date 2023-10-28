Political stability vital for economic wellbeing: President Alvi

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday underscored the critical role of political stability in ensuring the economic wellbeing of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), he highlighted the substantial contributions of the business community in Karachi to charitable endeavors.

President Alvi acknowledged Karachi’s significant contribution, accounting for nearly 70 percent of Pakistan’s revenue. However, he said that despite ongoing discussions on Karachi’s issues, the city’s development has been hindered by political disputes.

Addressing the leadership crisis, President Alvi called upon the business community to take the lead in tackling pressing issues. He urged a proactive approach to address problems such as malnutrition, stunting, mental stress, and breast cancer.

Emphasizing transparency in decision-making, the President stressed that the business community should not only raise concerns but also take concrete actions to resolve them. He further advocated for meritocracy as the cornerstone of the political arena.

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, emphasized that Karachi serves as the backbone of the national economy and called for a collaborative effort among all stakeholders to transform the city into a model metropolis in the region.

Mr. Faraz ur Rehman, President of KATI, expressed gratitude to President Dr. Arif Alvi for his presence at the ceremony. He highlighted the major exports from the KATI Industrial area, including leather and pharmaceuticals, and stressed the need for meaningful measures to drive economic development in the country.

S.M. Tanveer, Patron in Chief of KATI, highlighted KATI’s significant role in national employment and economic growth.

During the event, President Alvi distributed shields among the members of KATI in recognition of their contributions.