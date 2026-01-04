Political shift visible in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; says Amir Muqam

- Advertisement -

BUTKHELA, Jan 04 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Sunday said that a visible political shift was taking shape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he inaugurated a NADRA Registration Center in Totakan, Batkhela, amid a large public gathering.

Addressing the gathering, Amir Muqam said that the inauguration of the NADRA center symbolized the federal government’s focus on public service delivery, while the massive turnout reflected growing public confidence in PML-N leadership in the province.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started distinguishing between truth and falsehood, loyalty and betrayal,” he said, adding that the enthusiasm shown by thousands of participants was evidence of a changing political mindset, particularly among the youth.

The federal minister strongly criticized the provincial government’s 13-year rule, stating that it had failed to deliver meaningful progress in education, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure.

He said that basic facilities were lacking in hospitals, universities were facing serious challenges and provincial resources were not being utilized for public welfare.

Highlighting inter-provincial disparities, Amir Muqam questioned why modern education initiatives such as Danish Schools were established in Punjab but not in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite the province having capable and talented youth.

He said that the evolving political landscape was further evident as several leaders from PTI and other political parties, including Ayaz Khan, Afrin Machkani, Ehsanullah Khan, Sultan Room Bacha, Bakht Mola, and Anwar Hayat Khan, joined PML-N along with their families and supporters during the event.

Referring to national developments, the federal minister said Pakistan achieved notable successes in 2025 on defense, economic, and diplomatic fronts.

He paid tribute to the armed forces and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for safeguarding national sovereignty and stressed that national interest must take precedence over political differences.

Calling on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to give PML-N an opportunity, Amir Muqam said that even a short period of governance would demonstrate the party’s ability to deliver development and improved public services.

Senior PML-N leaders and workers from Malakand and Swat divisions were present at the gathering, which concluded with strong expressions of support for the party leadership.