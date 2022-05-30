Political parties should avoid dragging courts in political matters: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said political parties should refrain from involving the Supreme Court in political affairs.

It was against the norms of democracy to seek and drag courts into political affairs, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government played its role, during Imran Khan’s long march, preventing deterioration in law and order situation as the PTI chairman himself categorically stated that it would be a ‘bloody march.’

He said if PTI intends to march again towards the capital, the government would not let them to harm economy in this difficult situation.