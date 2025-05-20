Political parties, nation stand with army in response to Indian aggression

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP):Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider on Tuesday said that all political parties are united and the nation standing with the army to give befitting response to India.

He was addressing the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the blood of Kashmiris will not go in vain, adding that the Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan.

Governor Punjab said that India has not yet been able to provide evidence of the Pahalgam incident to the international community. Pakistan Army has only shown the trailer to neighboring country, he said.

Sardar Saleem Haider said that the legislation should be based on merit instead of victimizing someone.

He said that whenever there is a challenge to the integrity of the country, we should become one nation. The PPP owned the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he said.

He said that who makes laws to victimize anybody then they themselves come under it. When the lawyers go out for right they succeeded in it, he said.

Governor Punjab said that in n the current situation, we should become one nation. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a big role in recent war, he said.

Sardar Saleem said that Benazir Bhutto also gave the missile technology through which India was invaded and faced loss. If there is a leader in the present era, it is Asif Ali Zardari in terms of vision, he said.

He said that the CPEC is our strength, in which the President of Pakistan has a role.

He said that the JF-17 Thunder aircraft, which was built in 2009, also shot down Rafale. The Pakistani army has made us proud by defeating the Israeli drone, he said.

He said that I thank the entire nation and the legal community to show unity today which led to our victory.

President IHCBA Wajid Ali Gilani said that I thank those personalities who played a role in building the High Court here. The first Chief Justice was appointed from Lahore, after which judges from KPK and Sindh also came here.

He said that he would keep raising voice to address the issues of bars. Whichever government comes they make laws for their convenience, he said.

He also thanked the governor Punjab for attending the event and said that you belong to a party that played a role in the integrity of Pakistan.

He said that today we are a nuclear power, the credit for which goes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The beautiful way in which the Pak Army responded to India is matchless, he said.

He said that we stand with the chief of army staff. Wajid Ali said that we demand from this forum that a judge should be appointed at least at the age of 50.