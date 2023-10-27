Political, moral support of oppressed Kashmiris to continue: Azam

PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, strongly condemned the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris on Friday.

He reiterated the resolve to continue moral, political, and diplomatic support for Kasmiris and said that the people of Kashmir were not alone in this tough time; each and every Pakistani stood by them, and we will continue to support their just struggle at every forum.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion of the Kashmir Black Day rally here, the Chief Minister termed October 27, 1947, the darkest day of Kashmiri history and remarked that for the last seven decades, India has gone all out and resorted to extreme cruelty to deprive the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination.

He added that on August 5, 2019, India started a new chapter of atrocities and tyranny by revoking the special status of Kashmir. The chief minister stated that Kashimris had been facing severe lockdown for the last few years, which is evidence of the aggression and brutality of the Indian government and a blatant violation of not only international laws but fundamental human rights as well.

Muhammad Azam Khan called upon the international community, especially the United Nations and other human rights organizations, to take serious notice of fundamental human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play their effective role in giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination so that they could decide their fate as per their desires and aspirations.

He made it clear that sustainable peace in the region was not possible without a just and fair solution to the Kashmir issue.

The chief minister also paid rich tribute to the struggle of the Kashmiri people and reiterated his commitment to support them at every forum.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by the people of Kashmir and will continue to stand by them in the future as well, he said.Earlier, a rally to mark October 27th (Kashmir Black Day) was arranged, which started from the Chief Minister’s House and ended at the Governor’s House. The rally was jointly led by the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

Besides caretaker cabinet members, government functionaries, members of civil society, representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir, people from different walks of life, and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and expressed solidarity with the people of India who illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the barbarism and oppression of Indian forces by innocent Kashmiris.