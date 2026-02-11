Political-military leadership agree to move in one direction in war against terrorism

PESHAWAR, Feb 10 (APP): A high-level meeting on law and order was held on Tuesday at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi, and the Corps Commander Peshawar.

According to sources, the political and military leadership agreed to move in one unified direction in the fight against terrorism.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other stakeholders was cordial.

The chief minister and cabinet members also had lunch at the Corps Headquarters.

Sources added that during lunch, the Chief Minister and Mohsin Naqvi sat close together and held discussions.

The CM also shook hands with Mohsin Naqvi and other participants.

During the law and order meeting, it was decided to implement the provincial government’s governance system in the Malakand Division as a model.

Discussions were held on ensuring lasting peace in the province, and it was agreed to adopt a collective strategy for the improvement and development of the tribal districts.