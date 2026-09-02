Political leaders, business community representatives call on Acting President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP): Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Wednesday, held meetings at Aiwan-e-Sadr with political figures and representatives of the business community and discussed matters of national, regional and international importance, including the security situation and flash floods.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, accompanied by PPP Parliamentary Leader in the KP Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi, called on the acting president and apprised him of matters relating to peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

Security issues, flood situation in various parts of the province and the ongoing efforts for relief and rehabilitation also came under discussion as well as the overall political situation in the country.

In another meeting, former federal and provincial minister Syed Samsam Bukhari called on Gilani and discussed matters relating to his constituency.

Former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan also called on the acting president and discussed the political situation in AJ&K following the recent elections, as well as matters relating to the development and welfare of the people of the region.

He recalled the landmark development initiatives undertaken in AJ&K during the tenure of Gilani as Prime Minister of Pakistan, including the establishment of three medical colleges in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Mirpur in which students from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also given a quota.

He mentioned that, as a result of steps taken during that period, more than 16,000 students from various provinces and regions of Pakistan are currently studying in various universities of AJ&K.

Sardar Yaqub also recalled a bridge over the River Jhelum, constructed during his tenure and named Bab-e-Yousuf. The bridge significantly improved connectivity between AJ&K and Islamabad and reduced the distance by 125 km, he said.

The acting president said that Kashmir had always remained close to the heart of the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership and reaffirmed the party’s longstanding commitment to the Kashmir cause.

During a meeting with former federal minister for foreign affairs Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, matters relating to the regional and international situation came under discussion.

Chairman of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Faisal Jahangir also called on the acting president in a separate meeting and informed him of matters relating to the export of rice.