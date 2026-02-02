Political divisions aid hostile networks, warn defence minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP): Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned that political polarisation and fragmented national narratives were undermining Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, cautioning that internal divisions only served the interests of militant groups and hostile foreign actors.

Responding to Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai during a debate on the country’s law and order situation in the National Assembly, the minister said Pakistan could not afford national fragmentation at a time when it was facing complex security challenges, including renewed militancy and cross-border threats.

He stressed that terrorism had evolved into organised criminal and proxy networks, often operating from outside the country and exploiting internal political fault lines.

Khawaja Asif said the country continued to pay a heavy price for past policy decisions, particularly those linked to regional conflicts, adding that the burden of those choices was being borne by civilians and security personnel rather than those who had taken the decisions decades ago.

He urged parliamentarians to demonstrate unity on matters of national security, saying a divided political discourse weakened public confidence and emboldened hostile forces.

Highlighting the human cost of terrorism, the defence minister said children and civilians in affected areas faced daily threats, while members of the armed forces continued to make sacrifices to safeguard national security.

He cautioned against diminishing or politicising these sacrifices, calling it a collective responsibility of the state and society to support those on the front lines.

Later, taking part in the debate, senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf echoed similar concerns, warning that political infighting and confrontational narratives were weakening the country at a critical moment.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said political disagreements were a part of democratic life but should not overshadow issues of terrorism, national integrity and security.

He cautioned against targeting national institutions for political gain, saying such actions damaged morale and could be exploited by hostile neighbours.

Referring to the sacrifices of soldiers deployed along the borders and in terrorism-affected areas, he said any perception that their sacrifices were being questioned or undermined could have serious consequences for national resolve.

He urged political parties to rise above partisan interests and present a united front when it came to Pakistan’s security.

The PPP leader also called for comprehensive parliamentary engagement on security challenges, proposing that the House hold full debates and form committees to examine the situation and present concrete recommendations.

He stressed that Balochistan’s stability must remain a national priority and should be addressed through consensus rather than political confrontation.

The debate was held following the adoption of a motion to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the country.