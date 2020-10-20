Political actors staging drama to save corruption: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the political actors had staged a drama for the last few days with the aim to save their corruption done in the past tenures.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said these people were national criminals as they had looted the national exchequer.

چند روز سے سیاسی بہروپیوں نے ایک ڈرامہ رچا رکھا ہے۔ جس کا واحد مقصد اپنے ادوار میں کی گئی بے تحاشا کرپشن پر پردہ ڈالنا ہے۔ یہ لوگ قومی مجرم ہیں انہوں نے قومی خزانے پر ڈاکہ ڈالا ہے۔یہ جان لیں عمران خان کسی دباؤ میں نہیں آئے گا۔ ان سےایک ایک پائی کا حساب لیا جائے گا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 20, 2020

They should know that Imran Khan will not come under any pressure and will hold them accountable for every penny.