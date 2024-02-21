Election day banner

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela’s environmental sample

Poliovirus

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Health officials on Wednesday confirmed the presence of poliovirus in the environmental sample in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the virus was moving from one place to another and “is a constant threat to children”.

He said that the surveillance system was working effectively in detecting the presence of poliovirus.

He said that eliminating polio was the first priority to save children from the deadly disease.

The spokesperson said that the nationwide polio campaign was being started from February 26.

He said that parents should complete the immunization course of their children along with the polio vaccine.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services