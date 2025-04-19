Polio vaccination drive to reach every corner of Pakistan from Monday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Dedicated to a polio-free Pakistan, the government is launching a new seven-day immunization drive this Monday on the directives of Shehbaz Sharif, aiming to reach every child nationwide as part of its relentless efforts to defeat polio.

Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal talking to a private news channel said the nationwide initiative aims to immunize children against the debilitating disease, with healthcare workers reaching out to vulnerable populations in a concerted effort to halt polio transmission and secure a healthier future for Pakistan’s children.

Every child under five years old needs to be vaccinated repeatedly to increase their protection against the virus, he added.

Health Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to polio eradication, stating, “We are resolute in our fight against polio and this campaign is a crucial step towards protecting our children’ s future and ensuring a polio-free

Pakistan.”

During the campaign, polio workers will administer polio drops to over 45 million children under the age of five across the country.

“We urge responsible parents to prioritize their children’ s health by ensuring they receive polio vaccination and complete immunization during every campaign, thereby safeguarding them against polio and other life-threatening diseases,” minister added.

“Parents are advised to take proactive steps to protect their children’ s future by bringing them to vaccination centers during every polio campaign, ensuring they receive all necessary doses and remain safe from the debilitating effects of polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” he added.

The minister appealed to all stakeholders, including parents, community leaders, and healthcare workers, to unite in the battle against polio.

By working together, he said, the country can overcome the challenges posed by polio and ensure a healthier future for its children.

Polio vaccination is crucial in preventing the spread of the disease, which can cause paralysis or even death in children under five years old, he warned.

Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children worldwide from polio, and Pakistan aims to join the list of polio-free countries, he mentioned.