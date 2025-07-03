Polio Oversight Board delegation meets Health Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):A high-level delegation from the Polio Oversight Board (POB) met with the Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday.

The delegation was led by Dr. Chris Elias, Chair of the Polio Oversight Board and President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation. The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, was also present during the meeting.

The minister briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio, the challenges faced, and the strategic way forward. He emphasized that polio eradication remains a top national priority and that both the federal and provincial governments are working in close coordination to achieve this goal.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Pakistan will soon be polio-free. We are utilizing all state resources to achieve this. Our health workers have sacrificed their lives in this fight against polio — a testament to our unwavering commitment,” said the minister.

He highlighted that poliovirus remains endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and both countries are considered a single epidemiological block for poliovirus. “We are conducting synchronized campaigns to prevent cross-border transmission and are giving special attention to mobile and migratory populations. Our goal is for both Pakistan and Afghanistan to achieve polio-free status simultaneously,” he added.

The delegation appreciated Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts and reaffirmed their continued support and collaboration with the country.

The high-level delegation included Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, Michael McGovern, Chair of the Rotary International PolioPlus Committee, and Dr Ziad Memish, representative of KS Relief, along with other senior officials.