Polio Drive up to 5 years to be launched in Attock

ATTOCK, Nov 24 (APP):The district health authorities have made all out arrangements to administer anti polio drops to over 0.3 million children up to five years to be launched in Attock district from November 27 to December 1.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while briefing the newsmen after presiding over a meeting of the health department to finalize the anti-polio plan which was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Attock Dr Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Attock Dr Jawad Ellahi, District Health Officer Attock Dr Kashif Hussain, deputy district health officers (DDHO) of six tehsils, Superintendent vaccination program, Incharge Polio Control Room officials from education, health department, Punjab anti-polio program and representatives of World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that after the detection of the Afghan origin of Type-1 Wild Polio virus (WPV1) in environmental (sewage) samples in the adjacent district of Rawalpindi, the health authorities have also announced to launch anti-polio drive across the district.