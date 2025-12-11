Polio cases reduced from 74 to 30: Mustafa

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Minister for health syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday inaugurated the final polio campaign of 2025, which aimed to immunize more than 45 million children across Pakistan against the debilitating disease.

The number of cases in the country had reduced from 74 to 30 in comparison to last year. Adding that More than 400,000 frontline polio workers would be take part in the campaign.

Drive will be carried out from December 15 to 21, he added.

He said that Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.

So far, the country has recorded 30 polio cases, with the highest number of cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 19.

He said 200,000 children in south KP had not been immunised against polio due to the “law and order situation”, he added. Kamal highlighted the virus is present in multiple cities, including Peshawar, Karachi, and Lahore. He urged parents to cooperate the polio workers who were participating in the campaign and called on religious scholars and elected representatives to actively support in the drive.

Kamal said that the government remained determined to eliminate the virus in the country.