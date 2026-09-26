Polio campaign continues across selected districts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign continued for the sixth day on Saturday across selected districts of the country, with more than 27.7 million children vaccinated during the first five days, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said.

The campaign, being conducted from September 21 to 27, is targeting children under five years of age in selected districts, with more than 273,000 trained polio workers going door-to-door to administer the vaccine.

According to the NEOC, around 7.898 million children have been vaccinated in selected districts of Punjab, while approximately 9.88 million children have received polio drops in 30 selected districts of Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 7.122 million children have been vaccinated in 37 selected districts, while over 2.249 million children have received the vaccine in 32 selected districts of Balochistan.

In Islamabad, more than 443,000 children have been vaccinated, while approximately 140,000 children have received polio drops in two selected districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NEOC urged parents and caregivers to cooperate with polio workers and ensure that every child under five receives two drops of the polio vaccine during the campaign.

“Polio is an incurable disease, but it can be prevented through vaccination,” the NEOC said, urging families to welcome vaccination teams visiting their homes.