Police station torching case: ATC orders attachment of property of 7 PTI leaders

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday ordered attachment of property of seven Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torching Shadman Police Station.

The court ordered attachment of property of Hammad Azhar, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Jamshed Cheema, Murad Saeed, Musarrat Cheema and others.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders for attachment of property on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The police had submitted that the accused were hiding to avoid arrest in the case. It requested the court to issue orders for attachment of their property.