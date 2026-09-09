Police spend over Rs1.346b on welfare of personnel, families this year

LAHORE, Sep 09 (APP):Punjab Police have spent more than Rs1.346 billion on the welfare and well-being of its personnel and their families during the current year, reflecting the department’s continued focus on providing financial, educational, medical and other support to its serving and retired employees.

Providing details, the spokesperson said more than Rs393.1 million has been disbursed as educational scholarships for the children of police employees.

He said over Rs417.8 million has been provided to the daughters of police employees as wedding gifts, while more than Rs187.8 million has been released to assist police employees and their families for medical treatment.

Similarly, more than Rs201 million has been paid to police employees under retirement grants, he added.

The spokesperson said more than Rs104.3 million has been provided to the families of police employees as maintenance allowance, while over Rs32.4 million has been provided for funeral expenses.

He said more than Rs10 million has also been released to police personnel as immediate financial assistance.

Inspector General of Police Abdul Kareem said efforts to alleviate the difficulties faced by police employees and their families would continue through income generated from the Police Welfare Fund and other welfare resources.