Police register 627 cases over corona SOPs violations

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP): The Lahore police registered 627 cases in different areas of the city over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) including not wearing of face-masks.

The police registered 312 FIRs [first information reports] over violation of the corona-related SOPs, social distancing and commercial activities schedule whereas 315 FIRs were lodged against persons for not following the government directions of wearing safety masks.

A Lahore police spokesperson said that 84 FIRs were registered in Model Town division areas over face-mask violations and 140 over violation of other SOPs.

Also, 135 FIRs were registered in City division, 71 FIRs in Civil Lines division, 84 in Cantt division, 34 FIRs in Sadar division and 89 cases were lodged in Iqbal Town division.

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that all precautions and guidelines given by provincial government are only for protection and safety of life and health of citizens.

He said special pickets are being set up at different points of the city on regular basis to check implementation of guidelines of wearing masks by citizens.