Police get custody of 12 accused

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday handed all 12 accused to the police custody who were arrested in the incident of a fight in the courtroom.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case wherein the police had requested the court for 20 days of physical remand of the accused so that the investigation into the incident could be completed.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused in Ramna police station under terrorism and other serious sections.

After hearing the arguments, the court partially accepted the police’s request and remanded all the arrested accused to the police for 12 days. A case has been registered against the accused in Ramna police station.