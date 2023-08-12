Police devise traffic plan for independence day celebrations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) has made a specialized traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety across the city.

With the participation of 550 officers and personnel assigned to special duty, the police have taken measures to curb traffic violations and illegal entry into Islamabad.

Under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer’s directives, a dedicated traffic strategy has been devised. This plan includes the deployment of a substantial workforce, comprising 550 officers and personnel. Among these, Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors have been assigned duties.

To maintain order and security on the roads during the celebrations on August 13 and 14, special squads have been formed. These squads will be stationed at key locations throughout the city and equipped with roadblocks. The primary focus is to crack down on violations such as one-wheeling on motorcycles, vehicles with tinted windows, reckless driving, and those with noisy silencers.

Chief Traffic Officer, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, has emphasized the importance of upholding traffic laws during this period. In particular, he has urged strict action against motorcyclists engaging in one-wheeling and those who alter their vehicles unlawfully. These directives extend to not only the riders but also mechanics who modify motorcycles against legal regulations.

Dr. Mustafa Tanveer has extended an appeal to parents, urging them not to permit their children to use one-wheeled motorcycles. Legal measures will be taken against violators, and their motorcycles will be impounded at police stations, reinforcing the seriousness of the matter.

To keep citizens informed about the traffic situation, ICTP Radio FM 92.4 will provide real-time updates on the roads. This initiative aims to create awareness and facilitate smoother traffic movement during the celebrations.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its Independence Day, the Islamabad Capital Police’s rigorous traffic plan demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining order on the city’s roads.