Poland reciprocates Pakistan’s goodwill gesture

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):Pakistan and Poland share good relations which was evident from the presence of Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski and his wife Justyna Maria Pisarski on the occasion of the arrival of stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine.

In an exclusive talk with APP on this occasion, the ambassador said, “I am sure Pakistan would have done the same for us.” He specially mentioned Pakistan’s positive role in the safe evacuation of foreigners stuck in Afghanistan.



Pisarski said, ” I am here with my wife to show solidarity with the parents and share their pain as they were worried for the safety of their children. As parents they had to witness which no parent should ever have to.”



It was an unusual goodwill gesture for such dignitaries to ensure their personal presence at such odd hours and when traveling was very difficult due to political rallies in the capital. This expression of solidarity was greatly appreciated by the students and their families.



“At desperate times like this when there is no dearth of gloomy stories, even a single story carrying a message of hope, cooperation, and humanitarian consideration is remembered for ever”, he observed. The ambassador said, “We as embassy are happy that this ordeal has ended on a happy reunification.”

He hoped to see a quicker secession of hostilities and end of human sufferings in the war zone.



It needs mention that Poland is the major recipient of refugees.



Around 230 Pakistanis returned from Ukraine by PIA’s special flight. The repatriated Pakistanis were lifted from Warsaw after having crossed over to Poland from Ukraine.



The rescued passengers, mostly students, come from different parts of Pakistan.