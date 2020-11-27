RAWALPINDI, Nov 27 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday termed Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan.

The Army Chief visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and made these remarks while appreciating management and Staff of POF for their dedication to optimise the output, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on performance of various production units.

He added that technological up-gradation or modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production was vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield.

The briefing focused on targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost effective and sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces.

COAS was also apprised on POF endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to national exchequer. COAS visited Display Lounge where newly developed defence products were showcased.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman POF Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.