POF country’s highly impressive, largest ordnance manufacturing setup: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday visited Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) and witnessed the complete range of small arms and ammunition being manufactured at the facility.

The NSA took to Twitter to share his views after visiting POF Wah, he wrote, “Our highly impressive and largest manufacturing setup. Extremely impressed with the facilities. Witnessed the complete range of small arms & ammo.”



The NSA further mentioned, “I can foresee Pakistan becoming one of the leading exporters of a range of POF products in times to come Insha’Allah!”