PODA to organize 3-day conference on IRWD

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) would organize 3-day, 13th annual conference in connection with International Rural Women Day (IRWD) from Oct 15 (Thursday) to Oct 17.

According to an official of PODA, “The day would focus on rural women’s leadership in climate change adaptation, COVID-19 response, governance and disaster preparedness”.

He said that strict SOP’s would be followed due to spread of COVID-19 as entry would not be allowed without invitation card and mask.

He said that Oct 15 marked as honorable role of rural women in the society.