PNS Yarmook seizes narcotics worth $ 972 mln

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook, while operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), successfully executed a major counter-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea, resulting in the seizure of narcotics valued at approximately $ 972 million.

This remarkable achievement highlights Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to regional maritime security, global peace, and the collective fight against illicit trafficking at sea, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relation (Pak Navy).

Operating as part of the multinational CTF-150 which focuses on ensuring maritime stability and deterring terrorism and illegal activities across the high seas, the successful operation by PNS Yarmook reaffirms Pakistan’s active role as a responsible maritime partner contributing to peace and security in the wider Indian Ocean Region, it further said.

Upon execution of successful antinarcotic operation, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the crew of PNS Yarmook for their professionalism and dedication.

He emphasized that Pakistan Navy remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard national maritime interests while contributing to the global commons through cooperation and coordinated maritime security efforts.

The Naval Chief underscored that PNS YARMOOK’s operation under Saudi led task force will further enhance the interoperability between the two navies and strengthen defence collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.