PNS NASR returns home port after successful completion of humanitarian assistance mission

KARACHI, Apr 14 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship NASR arrived at Karachi Port after completing three months long successful Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Mission to African countries.

During the deployment to African continent, PNS NASR delivered 1000 tons of rice as gift from people of Pakistan at Djibouti, Sudan, Benin and Niger, said a news release on Wednesday.

The Ship also undertook goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya. The HADR mission was planned after Niger was hit by flash floods and drought in 2020, causing widespread devastation.

During port calls, the ship was extended warm welcome by the higher authorities of host navies. As a gesture of goodwill and humanitarian support, food aid was handed over to the local authorities of Djibouti, Sudan, Benin and Niger.

The dignitaries of host countries paid special tribute to the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for this kind gesture and humanitarian assistance. Besides, during interactions warmth and mutual desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the visiting countries was also highlighted.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, PNS NASR was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet and other high-ranking officials from Pakistan Navy besides reps of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). PN band was also present on the occasion and played Pakistan tunes and national anthem.

The mission was planned in line with the government of Pakistan’s policy of ‘Engage Africa’ to open new vistas of bilateral cooperation with African countries

and further strengthen the bonds of friendship.