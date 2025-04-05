28.2 C
PNS ASLAT undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT undertook counter-piracy patrols in the Arabian Sea, off the east coast of Somalia, in support of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151), which is currently being led by Pakistan Navy.
Pakistan Navy-led CTF-151 is taking proactive measures to enhance its presence in the region, remaining vigilant of the piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden, the vicinity of Socotra Gap, and off the east coast of Somalia, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Saturday.
These efforts aim to deter piracy, armed robbery and other illicit activities to ensure the safety of vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).
The deployment of PNS ASLAT reflects Pakistan Navy’s firm resolve to combat piracy and armed robbery, while also protecting global maritime commons and ensuring the free flow of maritime trade in the region.

