PNCA’s 3-day theatre workshop from Jan 23-25

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):In a stride towards fostering artistic prowess, the Repertory Theatre Department of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is orchestrating a three-day theatre workshop from January 23 to 25, 2024.

The event, hosted at the PNCA Lecture Hall, aimed to imbue young and theatre enthusiasts with the finest techniques, unravelling the depths of theatrical expression.

Spearheaded by Mohammad Waqar Azeem, the Programme Organiser of PNCA Drama Section, this workshop not only served as an artistic haven but also stood as a testament to PNCA’s commitment to cultivating the cultural tapestry of Pakistan, said a press release issued on Thursday.

This unique congregation is set to draw students, burgeoning artists, and scholars from diverse media realms, totalling around 60 participants, including 25 women. The workshop unfolds as a pivotal initiative to underscore the societal significance of art and, particularly, theatre. Recognizing theatre as a potent medium for unmasking unnatural traditions and challenging obsolete norms, PNCA, as the vanguard of cultural heritage, annually endeavours to uplift the art of theatre.

This enlightening workshop will delve into a spectrum of subjects, offering sessions that span the gamut from the definition of acting to the historical evolution of drama. Participants will be immersed in discussions on the pivotal role of theatre in shaping societal attitudes and the nuanced difference between art and craft.

The rich theatrical heritage of Pakistan will be explored, while the intricate relationship between comedy and vulgarity will be dissected. The comprehensive curriculum also encompasses the interplay of dance with theatre, tools of expression for acting, body language, voice modulation, and the universal rules governing theatre, television, radio, and film acting.

With a focus on nurturing creativity, the workshop will delve into the importance of creativity for both actors and writers. It will traverse through diverse schools of thought, unraveling the intricate technicalities of theatre, including stage lights, sets, background music, costumes, and makeup. Each session promises to be a voyage through the intricacies of the theatrical craft, equipping participants with a profound understanding of the art form.

What sets this workshop apart is its commitment to inclusivity. Open to all, irrespective of social strata, there is no participation fee, allowing artists from various backgrounds to easily engage in this enriching experience. This egalitarian approach aligns with PNCA’s mission to democratize access to cultural education and artistic exploration.

The inaugural ceremony on January 23, 2024, at 11:00 am, promises to be a grand affair. Director General PNCA, Shri Ayub Jamali, will grace the occasion, addressing all participants and setting the stage for a transformative journey into the theatre world.

As the curtains draw to a close on January 25, 2024, the participants will be honoured with certificates, marking the culmination of this theatrical odyssey. For aspiring and novice artists, this theatre workshop by PNCA is nothing short of a golden opportunity to hone their skills and immerse themselves in the captivating world of theatre.