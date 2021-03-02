PNCA to set up regional offices in all provincial capitals: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Education, National Heritage and Culture Division Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) regional offices would be established in each provincial capital to promote art and culture in the country.

He was addressing the ‘Balochistan Culture Day’ event organized by the PNCA.

“Balochistan is land of various languages, races and cradles centuries old civilization. All this is the identity of Balochistan and Pakistan as well”, the minister added.

He said this day was meant to showcase the diversity and richness of the centuries old culture, traditions, music to the people of Pakistan and the world at large.

“We are committed to project the real image of Pakistan through our cultural heritage of all the areas of the country.” he said.

The minister said recently the PNCA had signed memorandum of understandings with Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan. He said soon regional offices would be set up there.

Earlier, PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed, introducing the artists of the evening said the PNCA was working on the project to open its regional offices at all the provincial capitals to streamline the cultural activities for promotion and projection of the arts and artists of far-flung areas.

“With support of the present government and artist community, we hope to achieve this cherished goal,” she added.

Today’s programme was a step in this direction. Young singer from Balochistan Kehkishan, Nur Sur and Banur bands presented popular Balochi tracks while university students presented folk dances of Balochistan.

Banu Band started its journey from coke studio, also collaborated with famous singer Atif Aslam in Mubarik Mubarik, a festive number showcasing melodies and rhythms depicting Balochistan history and tradition.

While ‘Nur Sur’ a unique music band of people living around the Koh-e-Suleman, mostly played in the time of enjoyment by the shepherd and nomad, they enjoyed playing Nur with its beautiful melody to remember their loved ones.

Audience immensely enjoyed the performance and commented, “We are provided the opportunity to know about the traditions, music and life of other areas of Pakistan for which we are thankful to the PNCA and hope this will continue on a regular basis.”