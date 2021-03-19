PNCA to organize “Nowruz celebrations” online

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize online grand show titled “Nowruz celebrations” on March 20.

The artists of arts council would perform in the grand show various songs and present traditional dances.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the grand show would be attended by a number of diplomats and people from different walks of life.

She said that students of various schools would also participate in the event.

She said that organizing such cultural events would play vital role in promoting the diverse culture of the country, adding that Nowruz was celebrated on the arrival of spring.

Nowruz is celebrated in Pakistan in Wakhi, Shina, Balti, Barushaki, Wakhi, and Khuwar communities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. Nowruz is a festival that has been celebrated for thousands of years.