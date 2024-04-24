PNCA to organize folk, classical & Sufi dance performances on Int’l Dance Day

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): To celebrate International Dance Day, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is organizing folk, classical, and Sufi dance performances on April 29.

Talking to APP, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali highlighted the significance of celebrating International Dance Day as a means of promoting diverse dance forms and preserving the cultural heritage of various nations.

With a history spanning centuries, dance holds a distinctive position within the performing arts, he added.

International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. Since its creation in 1982, the International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI select an outstanding dance personality to write a message for International Dance Day each year.

This day is a celebration day for those who can see the value and importance of the art form “dance”, and acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth.