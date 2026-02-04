PNCA to host cultural programme to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), working under the National Heritage and Culture Division in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, has announced a series of cultural and artistic events to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05.

The two-day programme aims to highlight the historical struggle, cultural heritage, and resilience of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through creative and visual expression, while reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

As part of the activities, a Photography Exhibition will be held at the PNCA Main Lobby from February 4 to 5, featuring powerful visuals capturing the lives, traditions, and hardships of Kashmiris.

In parallel, documentary screenings will be arranged to offer deeper insight into the region’s history, ongoing human rights concerns, and the aspirations of its people.

On February 05, a Special Puppet Show will take place at the PNCA Auditorium, using storytelling and performance to convey messages of peace, resistance, and hope in an engaging manner.

This will be followed by a stage play titled “Laho Rang-e-Kashmir,” portraying the emotional and cultural dimensions of the Kashmiri struggle through dramatic art.

In addition to the Islamabad-based events, a Cultural Performance will be organised at 2:00 pm at the New PM House, Muzaffarabad, in collaboration with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy, showcasing traditional Kashmiri music and performances reflecting the region’s rich cultural legacy.

PNCA officials stated that the use of arts and culture remains a powerful medium to raise awareness and preserve the narrative of Kashmir’s struggle, adding that these events are designed to engage the public, especially youth, in understanding the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

They reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people in their quest for self-determination and justice, in line with international resolutions and humanitarian principles.

Through this two-day cultural initiative, PNCA seeks to promote unity, awareness, and empathy, while standing in unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir.