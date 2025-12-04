PNCA showcases emerging talent in students’ drawing & painting exhibition

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) unveiled an inspiring exhibition featuring drawings and paintings created by students enrolled in its six-month Drawing and Painting course.

The display, held at the PNCA National Art Gallery, highlighted the creativity and growing artistic potential of young learners.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne (Retd), High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, alongside Director General PNCA, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali.

Praising the students’ work, the High Commissioner described the initiative as “a wonderful effort” and stressed the importance of promoting creative expression among emerging artists.

DG PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali commended the dedication of the students and the quality of the artwork produced during the course. He also distributed certificates to participants who successfully completed the programme, appreciating their commitment and artistic growth.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing from December 04 to December 09 at the PNCA National Art Gallery.