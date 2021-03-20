PNCA organizes online grand show “Nowruz celebrations”

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) online grand show titled “Nowruz celebrations” started on Saturday.

The artists of Arts Council had performed in the grand show various songs and present traditional dances.

Talking to media, Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the students of various schools participated in the event.

She said that organizing such cultural events played vital role in promoting the diverse culture of the country, adding that Nowruz was celebrated on the arrival of spring.

Nowruz is celebrated in Pakistan in Wakhi, Shina, Balti, Barushaki, Wakhi, and Khuwar communities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral. Nowruz is a festival that has been celebrated for thousands years.