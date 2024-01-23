PNCA ignites theatrical passion with Three-Day workshop

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):In a bid to nurture the flames of artistic fervour, the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) orchestrated a three-day theater workshop at the PNCA Lecture Hall here on Tuesday.

This educational initiative, organized by the Department of Repertory Theater, unfolded under the expert guidance of Muhammad Waqar Azeem, the program organizer of PNCA Drama Section. With doors wide open to young enthusiasts and aspiring artists, the workshop aimed to impart artistic training and foster a deep appreciation for the theatrical craft.

Kicking off with an inspiring address from Samiullah Baloch, the Director of Performing Arts at PNCA, the workshop drew in a diverse crowd of participants, including students, youth, and media professionals. Baloch underscored the profound role of theater in society, emphasizing its power to expose societal flaws and create a balanced narrative. The PNCA, as the guardian of cultural expression, consistently champions such initiatives to propel the art of theater forward.

Breaking barriers, the workshop welcomed approximately 60 participants, with 25 women among them. What set this initiative apart was its commitment to inclusivity — the workshop did not impose any participation fees, making the world of theater accessible to artists from all walks of life.

Structured sessions unfolded, covering an array of topics such as acting appreciation, the historical tapestry of theater, the nuanced dance between art and craft, and the distinctive flavors of comedy and satire. Muhammad Waqar Azeem orchestrated the educational odyssey, weaving together threads of knowledge on topics ranging from the legal aspects of acting to the intricate relationship between dance and theater.

The opening ceremony resonated with insights from senior actor and producer Khawar Loon, and Asma Butt, who shared invaluable experiences with the eager participants. Their words echoed through the lecture hall, providing a glimpse into the rich tapestry of the theatrical world.

As the curtain rises on the next days of the workshop, participants can anticipate deep dives into the realms of creativity for actors and writers, exploration of various schools of thought in theater, and technical intricacies including stage lighting, set design, backdrop music, costumes, and makeup.

Undoubtedly, the PNCA’s theater workshop emerges as a beacon of opportunity for emerging and passionate artists, casting a spotlight on the transformative power of theater and its enduring impact on society.