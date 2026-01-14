PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali night featuring Mustafa Abu Muhammad Qawal and Brothers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), under the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Wednesday evening successfully organized a grand and spiritually uplifting Qawwali Night where renowned Mustafa Abu Muhammad Qawal and Brothers enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing and soulful performance.

The memorable evening, held at PNCA auditorium, featured a rich repertoire of classical Sufi poetry and traditional Qawwali, filling the hall with an atmosphere of spirituality, love and cultural elegance.

A large number of music lovers, students, artists and people from different walks of life attended the event and highly appreciated the outstanding artistic skills of the performers.

The continuous applause and enthusiastic response from the audience reflected the deep impact of the performance.

The event served as a vivid example of PNCA’s efforts to highlight Pakistan’s glorious Sufi musical heritage and to promote the country’s cultural identity.

Speaking at the end of the program, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali praised the Qawwal group for their exceptional performance, stating that such gatherings not only provide spiritual enrichment but also play a vital role in passing on Pakistan’s cultural traditions to the younger generation.

He reaffirmed PNCA’s commitment to continue promoting Pakistani art and heritage through high-quality cultural and musical programs.

The PNCA officials thanked Mustafa Abu Muhammad Qawal and Brothers and all distinguished participants, declaring the event a significant success in the council’s cultural activities, and reiterated its resolve to continue providing meaningful and quality cultural programs for the public.