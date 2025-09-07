PNCA hosts soulful ‘Mehfil-e-Samaa’ to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a magnificent and spiritually uplifting “Mehfil-e-Samaa – Qawwali Night” in connection with the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The event was arranged under the auspices of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

The evening was filled with devotion and reverence, celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), whose teachings of love, compassion and tolerance continue to inspire humanity.

The event aimed to spread the message of peace, brotherhood, and spiritual harmony while rekindling the eternal bond of love for the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Renowned Sufi qawwals Nadeem Salamat and Masood Salamat mesmerized the audience with their soulful renditions of Sufi and naat-based poetry, creating an atmosphere of deep spiritual reflection.

The audience responded with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the blessings of zikr-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The ceremony attracted a large number of participants, including writers, artists, scholars, and citizens from diverse walks of life, making it a true reflection of unity and devotion.

Addressing the gathering, PNCA Director General Ayoub Jamali highlighted that Eid Milad-un-Nabi embodies the message of joy, faith, and unity for the Muslim Ummah.

He said the Seerat-e-Tayyiba of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) remains a guiding light of peace, love, and brotherhood for all of humanity.

He reaffirmed PNCA’s commitment to continue promoting love for the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and fostering social cohesion through such cultural and spiritual programs.

The soulful gathering concluded in an atmosphere of devotion and serenity, leaving the audience spiritually enriched and deeply connected to the message of love and harmony.